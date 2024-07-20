First Baptist Dallas' historic sanctuary may need to be demolished

First Baptist Dallas' historic sanctuary, first built in 1890, may have to be demolished after a fire on Friday night, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

Officials say the fire started in the basement of the historic building around 6 p.m. and grew to a 4-alarm fire.

No one was injured, officials say.

Crews are still outside the church spraying for hot spots and keeping an eye on the building.

The sanctuary is currently inaccessible because fire officials are concerned about its structural integrity.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says First Baptist will be required to put barriers around the building, provide 24-hour security and obtain a structural engineer's report within 24 hours.

If the sanctuary is determined to be unstable, then it will be demolished.

The cause of the fire is being classified as undetermined, because firefighters have not been able to enter the building to investigate.

That could change if new information comes to light, DFR says.

The ATF is assisting in the investigation.

Drone Video Shows Damage at Church

FOX 4 viewer Elias Canales shared drone video of the damage at First Baptist Dallas.

The video from above the historic sanctuary shows much of the building was damaged in the fire.

While the exterior walls to most of the building are still standing, the video shows significant damage to the interior.

First Baptist Dallas Church holding service Sunday

First Baptist is expected to hold a service at 11 a.m. at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Sunday.

The service will also be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and the church's website.

First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress said on Friday that he was thankful no one was injured and the 2,000 students had just used the space for vacation bible school.

"I'm grateful that the church is not bricks or mortar or wood; it's people," said Jeffress.

First Baptist Dallas

First Baptist Dallas was started in 1868, but the red brick building, known as the historic sanctuary was not built until 1890, according to the Texas Historic Commission.

The church received a historical marker in 1968.