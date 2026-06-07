First Baptist Dallas breaks ground to rebuild historic sanctuary after 2024 fire

The Brief First Baptist Dallas held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday to rebuild its historic sanctuary, which was destroyed by a fire in July 2024. The new design will retain the 136-year-old building's original exterior walls while completely re-imagining the interior space. While officials believe the 2024 fire started in the basement, the official cause of the blaze has never been determined.



It is often heard church leaders say a church is not a building, rather, the people.

Well, on Sunday, the people witnessed a groundbreaking ceremony for First Baptist Dallas’ new historic sanctuary.

What we know:

It was back on July 19, 2024, when a fire destroyed the 136-year-old historic sanctuary. I recall being on scene and seeing pastor Robert Jeffress in tears, as flames took over the structure. Smoke extends throughout downtown.

Officials believe the fire started in the basement, but an official cause has never been determined. It was built in 1890 and became a historic landmark in 1968.

"This church has remained firmly rooted in Downtown Dallas. For generations, its steeple has been part of our cityscape and its people have been part of the fabric of our community," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

"We must recall God’s goodness to our church. God has always provided for the First Baptist Church of Dallas, and he has provided in miraculous ways," said Senior Executive Pastor, Dr. Ben Lovvorn.

Dig deeper:

Keep in mind, the historic sanctuary is not the main sanctuary. At one point it was, but in recent years it has been used for contemporary services, weddings and funerals.

"As much as I love this five-generation story, over a century, and as much as my heart is touched when I think of the memories of this place, it all pales in comparison to what we are doing today," said Mark Lovvorn of the Planning and Development Committee.

The building’s original walls will be retained, but the interior re-imagined.