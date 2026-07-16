Driver killed in high-speed crash with cement truck on Interstate 35W in Alvarado

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The Brief A driver died after rear-ending a cement truck on northbound I-35W near Alvarado early Thursday morning. The 4:30 a.m. collision caused major commuter delays; the cement truck driver was uninjured and is cooperating with police. The deceased driver's name is being withheld pending family notification, and the cause of the crash remains under active investigation.



A driver is dead following a high-speed crash with a cement truck on Interstate 35W early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Fatal crash on I-35

What we know:

Emergency responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 27 at 4:30 a.m. after reports of a major traffic crash.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Alvarado Police Department, a sedan was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a cement truck.

The driver of the sedan, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, had critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, the driver was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured, remained at the scene, and is cooperating fully with law enforcement, officials said.

The crash and subsequent on-scene investigation triggered significant traffic delays for early morning commuters while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

Authorities are withholding the identity of the deceased driver pending the notification of next of kin. The cause of the crash remains under active investigation.