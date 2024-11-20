Fireworks cause gunfire scare at Fort Worth school

article

Fireworks set off inside a Fort Worth Independent School District high school caused a scare on Wednesday morning.

Some South Hills High School students thought they heard gunfire on campus around 9 a.m.

Instead, Fort Worth ISD said a student set off fireworks in a boy's bathroom.

The incident reportedly set off smoke alarms and prompted a lockdown, but no one was hurt.

Police responded to the school to investigate and identified a suspect.

Parents also received an automated call and email from the district about the incident.

It said the person responsible would face disciplinary action.