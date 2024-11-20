Fireworks cause gunfire scare at Fort Worth school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fireworks set off inside a Fort Worth Independent School District high school caused a scare on Wednesday morning.
Some South Hills High School students thought they heard gunfire on campus around 9 a.m.
Instead, Fort Worth ISD said a student set off fireworks in a boy's bathroom.
The incident reportedly set off smoke alarms and prompted a lockdown, but no one was hurt.
Police responded to the school to investigate and identified a suspect.
Parents also received an automated call and email from the district about the incident.
It said the person responsible would face disciplinary action.