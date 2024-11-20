Expand / Collapse search

Fireworks cause gunfire scare at Fort Worth school

Published  November 20, 2024 11:02am CST
Fort Worth
FILE - Black Cat and M-80 brand fireworks | Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Brief

    • Someone set off fireworks in the boy's bathroom at South Hills High School on Wednesday morning.
    • Other students thought they heard gunfire on campus.
    • The student responsible is expected to face disciplinary action.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fireworks set off inside a Fort Worth Independent School District high school caused a scare on Wednesday morning.

Some South Hills High School students thought they heard gunfire on campus around 9 a.m.

Instead, Fort Worth ISD said a student set off fireworks in a boy's bathroom. 

The incident reportedly set off smoke alarms and prompted a lockdown, but no one was hurt.

Police responded to the school to investigate and identified a suspect.

Parents also received an automated call and email from the district about the incident.

It said the person responsible would face disciplinary action.

The Source

  • The information in this story comes from parents who contacted FOX 4 and an email the Fort Worth Independent School District sent to parents.