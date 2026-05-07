Firefighters rescue Fort Worth crane operator over 200 feet in air during medical emergency

The Brief The Fort Worth Fire Department rescued a crane operator on Wednesday after he experienced a medical emergency over 200 feet in the air. Firefighters were able to lower the operator to the top of a nearby parking garage, where a medical team transported him to a local hospital. FWFD says the operation took place in just under two hours, and no injuries were reported.



The Fort Worth Fire Department made a daring rescue on Wednesday evening when a medical emergency happened hundreds of feet above the ground.

CTSY: Glenn Ellman/FWFD

Crane operator rescue

What we know:

On Wednesday, May 6, the Fort Worth Fire Department's Alarm Office received a call about a crane operator experiencing a medical emergency. The operator was located in the booth of a crane sitting 220 feet in the air at the JPS construction site in the 1300 block of South Main Street.

Crews from a nearby station and the department's Tactical Rescue Team (TRT) were dispatched to assist the individual, providing immediate medical attention.

The crew realized the operator would not be able to leave the crane booth on his own, necessitating the Tactical Rescue Team to assist him in coming down.

The TRT was able to lower the operator to a nearby parking garage, where an ambulance transported him to a nearby hospital.

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Fort Worth FD says the operation began at 7:32 p.m. and concluded at 9:24 p.m., and no injuries were reported during the mission.

What they're saying:

"The Fort Worth Fire Department responds to a variety of different calls every day. Although we’re called "firefighters", there are so many other scenarios we need to respond to throughout this city. We will continue to train, prepare and equip ourselves with the skills needed to provide the lifesaving support the residents and guests of Fort Worth depend on us for every day," the department said in a press release.