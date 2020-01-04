Firefighter injured while putting out flames at Fort Worth BBQ restaurant

article

A Fort Worth firefighter suffered first-degree burns while battling flames at a BBQ restaurant.

Fire crews were called out just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday about a fire at Wilson's Bar-B-Q in East Fort Worth.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but a 27-year-old firefighter suffered first-degree burns to his hands and face. He was taken to Parkland Hospital to recover.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, and started because a smoker door was left open. Flames then spread to the back of the building.