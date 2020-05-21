Firefighter hurt while battling fire in vacant Dallas building

article

A Dallas firefighter was burned while battling a large fire at a commercial building overnight.

The fire started shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Composite Drive in Northwest Dallas near Walnut Hill Lane and Interstate 35.

When the firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring out of the vacant, one-story building. When flames started coming through the roof, they backed out and began fighting the fire from outside.

One firefighter did suffer a burn and had to be taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.