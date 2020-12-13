Fire truck struck by driver while working crash on I-20 in Parker County

article

A Parker County fire engine was struck by a truck while on scene of another wreck on I-20 Sunday morning.

Parker County Emergency Services reports there were four firefighters who were in the fire engine at the time of the wreck, and their lives were put in danger.

The $650,000 fire engine, which is three months old, is now out of service.

There were four other vehicles involved in the crash.

Parker County ESD Fire Chief Stephen Watson said that people need to follow the law and move over for emergency vehicles.

“Do yourself and us a favor and please slow down, drive the conditions, yield to emergency vehicles of all kinds, and follow the law,” he said in a Facebook post about Sunday morning’s crash.