Fire truck brings Mansfield ISD kindergartner to school for her first day

A North Texas kindergartner arrived for her first day of school in style.

The Lancaster Fire Department dropped 5-year-old Kayla Peterson off at Boren Elementary School in Mansfield ISD on Wednesday morning.

Kayla's father, Brandon, was a Lancaster firefighter for 10 years.

Then in 2019, he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Just one year later, the 31-year-old loving husband and father of two died in the line of duty.

The fire department said it is tradition for its firefighters to care for the children of fallen heroes.

Dropping them off for their first day of school in a fire truck is just one way to make them feel special.

Kayla's mom said the gesture means more to the family than anyone can know.

"I wish he was here, but at the same time, I feel so blessed with the Lancaster fire guys and just how they're always there for us. They've never stopped being there for us. They've helped us move. We recently moved. They built the girls' swingset. They walked Avery in the last three years. They've just been there for big moments like this. When Brandon can't be here, they have," Allison Peterson said.

Kayla's older sister was given the same honor three years ago when she started kindergarten.