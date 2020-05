article

Firefighters in Terrell are monitoring a mulch fire that is still smoldering.

The 30-foot pile caught fire at a mulch business Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighters put it out but were called back Sunday evening when the fire reignited and spread to other piles.

Firefighters from Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall counties brought in special equipment to put out the second fire.

Terrell is located east of Dallas.