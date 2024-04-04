Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Northwest Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - Crews battled a 3-alarm fire at a Northwest Dallas apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.
Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the complex at the Cornerstone Apartments on Starlight Road at 2:11 p.m.
Heavy smoke poured out of the building as crews fought the flames.
50 to 60 firefighters responded to the scene.
DFR says no injuries have been reported.
At this time there is no confirmed information about the number of units affected or residents displaced.