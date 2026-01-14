Multiple fires inside vacant Arlington middle school deemed 'suspicious'

article

The Brief Arlington fire officials have labeled the 3-alarm blaze at the former J.L. Carter Junior High as "suspicious" due to multiple fires being found throughout the vacant building. The building was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.



Fire officials are investigating a series of "suspicious" fires that broke out inside a vacant middle school building early Wednesday morning.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ ‘Suspicious’ fire at former Arlington middle school

What we know:

Arlington firefighters responded to a smoke investigation at the former J.L. Carter Junior High in the 700 block of Tharp Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke and flames visible from the structure.

Because the fire was found in multiple locations across the first and second floors, officials quickly escalated the call to a three-alarm response. It took teams approximately 90 minutes to bring the fires under control.

No injuries were reported, and no one was found inside the building during a search of the premises.

Arlington fire officials have labeled the incident suspicious because multiple fires were found throughout the school. Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine if the fires were intentionally set.

What we don't know:

While the fires are considered suspicious, officials have not yet officially confirmed arson as the cause. The investigation remains ongoing.