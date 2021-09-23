Fire destroys Dallas home that was being renovated

article

Firefighters put out a large fire overnight at a home in northwest Dallas.

The home on Midway Road near Forest Lane was being renovated. The woman who lives there was staying in a trailer nearby.

She said her dogs started barking around 3 a.m. Thursday, which alerted her to the fact that the house was on fire.

By the time firefighters got there, the flames were already through the roof of the single-story home. They had to attack them with a ladder truck.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

No one was hurt.

