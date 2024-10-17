Fire destroys apartments in Las Colinas, residents saved by mother and son

The Brief: 10 apartment units were destroyed in a heavy apartment fire in Las Colinas on Wednesday night, according to Irving firefighters. A mother and son working at the complex knocked on doors and evacuated units before officers arrived at the scene. No one was hurt but over a dozen residents are now displaced.



Terry Van Sickle, FOX 4 News

A mother and son went door-to-door in an apartment complex in Las Colinas, warning residents about a fire that destroyed 10 units, according to police.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at The Calloway, a three-story apartment building in Las Colinas, just before midnight on Wednesday. The fire had spread heavily through the roof by the time they arrived.

Irving firefighters searched apartments before the structure became unstable, with both the exterior walls and roof beginning to collapse.

Crews used hoses from above to control the fire while assisting more than a dozen residents from the building, helped by the mother and son.

The mother, Theresa Hernandez, told FOX 4 she smelled smoke and immediately ran to alert neighbors by knocking on doors. "I was just yelling, 'Everybody get out! There's a fire... there's a fire.' People started running out just by hearing my voice," Hernandez said.

Officials reported that around 10 units were damaged or destroyed, leaving more than a dozen residents displaced. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross and apartment management are working to provide shelter for those affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.