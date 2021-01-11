Fire department issues warning after Christmas tree fire

article

Although it may seem like common sense, the McKinney Fire Department is reminding people to dispose of their Christmas trees safely.

The department shared a photo of a charred fireplace on Facebook after responding to a fire Saturday morning.

Apparently, someone in the home tried to burn a Christmas tree in the fireplace and it didn’t end well.

"This is what happens when you try to burn a Christmas tree in a home fireplace. This is from a fire we responded to this morning. Please dispose of trees properly! #firesafety #christmastrees," the McKinney Fire Department said on the post.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends that Christmas trees always be placed at least 3 feet away from any heat source like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.

After Christmas, trees should be disposed of properly such as through a community recycling program. Many cities offer curbside pickup or have designated drop-off sites.

"Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home," the NFPA said on its Christmas tree safety tip sheet.

