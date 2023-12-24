Fire at Denton County vehicle auction facility damages dozens of vehicles

article

Fire officials said 58 vehicles were involved in a fire at a Denton County automotive auction facility that started in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

The Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 was called out just after 1:30 a.m. for a reported grass fire in the 3700 block of McPherson Road.

While responding, crews saw smoke and flames visible while on I-35W.

When they arrived on scene, they found flames at a large automobile auction facility.

Multiple fire departments were called to assist, and All American Towing helped move vehicles to help crews put out the fire.

The fire was put out just after 3 a.m., and there were 58 vehicles involved.

The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.