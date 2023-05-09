Fire damages vacant apartments in Old East Dallas

A vacant apartment building went up in flames overnight in Old East Dallas.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a two-story building on Peak Street near Haskell and Gaston avenues.

In addition to firefighters on the ground, Dallas Fire-Rescue had to use three ladders to attack the flames from the air.

The fire briefly spread to a second abandoned building, but firefighters put that one out quickly.

No one was hurt.

It’s not clear yet what caused the fire.