Fire damages popular Tex-Mex restaurant in Uptown Dallas

A fire that started in the women’s bathroom caused a significant amount of damage to Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurant.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said there were several workers still at the restaurant when the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The workers reportedly smelled smoke as they were closing up and called 911. By the time firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the roof.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire that appeared to originate in the women’s bathroom.

Investigators believe it was caused by a mechanical malfunction in the exhaust fan located in the ceiling of the bathroom.

No one was hurt but fire officials said the building suffered significant damage.