Dallas firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Pleasant Grove.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the call about the complex in the 2600 block of Hillburn Drive came a little after 4 p.m.

Firefighters found flames on the second floor of the building.

They were able to put them out within about half an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.