Fire damages gaming stand at State Fair of Texas

The Brief Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a State Fair of Texas gaming stand Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported as the gaming stands were not open for business at the time of the fire. The "balloon pop" game sustained significant damage, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters extinguished a fire that significantly damaged a gaming stand at the State Fair of Texas early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the Texas State Fair around 7 a.m. on Tuesday for a reported fire.

Responding firefighters discovered fire coming from a "balloon pop" game. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

State fair of Texas officials say the game stand sustained significant damage.

Firefighters worked to put out remaining hot spots located within several stuffed animals and other prizes.

The gaming stands were not open for business at the time, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.