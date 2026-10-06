Fire damages gaming stand at State Fair of Texas
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters extinguished a fire that significantly damaged a gaming stand at the State Fair of Texas early Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the Texas State Fair around 7 a.m. on Tuesday for a reported fire.
Responding firefighters discovered fire coming from a "balloon pop" game. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.
State fair of Texas officials say the game stand sustained significant damage.
Firefighters worked to put out remaining hot spots located within several stuffed animals and other prizes.
The gaming stands were not open for business at the time, and no injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.