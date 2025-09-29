Fire damages Far Northeast Dallas apartment complex

article

The Brief A fast-moving fire damaged an apartment complex in Far Northeast Dallas late Sunday night. The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. near Audelia Road and Forest Lane and took firefighters about an hour to control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



What we know:

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a complex located near Audelia Road and Forest Lane.

Originally, firefighters were told there was smoke coming from the building. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread, and there were flames coming through the roof.

Additional firefighters were called in. They were able to extinguish the flames after about an hour.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown.