Fire damages Far Northeast Dallas apartment complex
article
DALLAS - A fast-moving fire damaged parts of an apartment complex in Far Northeast Dallas late Sunday.
What we know:
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a complex located near Audelia Road and Forest Lane.
Originally, firefighters were told there was smoke coming from the building. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread, and there were flames coming through the roof.
Additional firefighters were called in. They were able to extinguish the flames after about an hour.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The Source: Dallas Fire-Rescue provided details for this story.