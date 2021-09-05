Fire damages Dallas recycling plant

article

A fire damaged part of a recycling plant in Dallas Sunday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to the fire at CMC Recycling Plant in the 1700 block of N. Westmoreland Road.

Workers reported smoke and flames coming from a conveyor belt just before 6 a.m.

The fire could be seen from I-30, and responding firefighters began work to put out the flames.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.