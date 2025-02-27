Fire damages Dallas assisted living center

article

The Brief There was a fire on Thursday morning at The Traditional - Lovers Lane, a four-story assisted living center in Dallas. The fire seems to have originated in an HVAC unit on the roof. No one was hurt.



Dallas firefighters worked to put out a fire at a four-story assisted living center on Lovers Lane Thursday morning.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said the fire broke out around 10:15 a.m. in an HVAC unit on the roof of The Traditional -Lovers Lane, which is located on Lovers Lane near Amesbury Drive.

The flames were mostly contained on the roof and were extinguished in about 30 minutes.

However, the response was upgraded to two alarms, likely because of the building’s senior population and smoke inside the building, fire officials said.

There were no injuries reported.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or how many residents were affected.