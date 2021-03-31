Fire damages condo building under construction because of a previous fire
DALLAS - No one was hurt when a vacant condominium building caught fire in northeast Dallas.
The late-night fire at the Richland Trace Condominiums was near Walnut Hill Street and Audelia Road in Dallas Tuesday.
The building was being renovated because of another fire earlier this year.
Firefighters had to call for more help because the fire was so intense and moving so quickly.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.