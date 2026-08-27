Unexpected Tarrant County storms severely damage equestrian center, commercial structures

The Brief Trinity River Farm and Equestrian Center in Fort Worth was severely damaged by Wednesday's unexpected storms, with a large tree destroying a pavilion and picnic area. The business has been open for 20 years but was not insured, and the owner isn't sure how the business will move forward after the damage. The storms also damaged trees, homes and commercial buildings in Watauga, and the National Weather Service recorded winds of 55 miles per hour.



Wednesday evening's sudden storms in Tarrant County destroyed several structures at a Fort Worth equestrian facility, and caused damage to many other commercial structures and homes in nearby Watauga.

Fort Worth equestrian center damaged

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What we know:

Trinity River Farm and Equestrian Center, which offers summer camps, riding lessons and educational events, was heavily damaged by the pop-up storms in Tarrant County on Wednesday night.

A large pecan tree was uprooted by the storm and fell into the center's pavilion and picnic area, crushing the structures.

No employees were injured, though one horse was gashed by flying debris.

Julie Amendola, owner

What they're saying:

"Pretty sad."

Owner Julie Amendola says the equestrian center was uninsured, leaving the future of the business uncertain. The Fort Worth equestrian center has been open for 20 years.

"We just finished up with 11 weeks of summer camp, and we did all of our classroom activities out here for about 90 kids this summer," Amendola tells FOX 4's Dionne Anglin.

Tarrant County storm damage

Damage on Rufe Snow Drive in Watauga (CTSY: Nightcrawler Media)

Local perspective:

In nearby Watauga, the city says between 20 and 30 trees were damaged by the high winds seen on Wednesday night.

The city also said two businesses on Rufe Snow Drive sustained heavy damage from the Wednesday storms, and a home was struck by a tree uprooted by the winds.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth tracked winds up to 55 miles per hour on Wednesday, but said winds could have been as strong as 65 to 70 miles per hour based on damage seen.

FOX 4 viewer Adam Michener shared the above video of severe winds and hail in Keller.

A power station on Alta Vista Road in Keller was also damaged.

Power station in Keller damaged (CTSY: Lisa Jones)

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect for Denton, Tarrant, and Wise County until 6:30pm and Dallas and Tarrant County until 7:00pm.

There are reports of damage to trees and pea-sized hail in Rhome and on the Fort Worth-Watauga border. Outdoor warning sirens were activated in Haslet for hail. At 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Oncor reported 6,472 power outages in Tarrant County.