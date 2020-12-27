Fire crews able to contain large mulch fire in Fort Worth

Firefighters were able to contain a large mulch fire in southeast Fort Worth.

Fire crew were called out to the fire at 1 a.m. Sunday, at 6288 Salt Road.

There were four 40-foot tall mulch piles that caught fire, and fire crews said the piles had a combined length of 300 yards.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, though fire officials said they had to work through heavy smoke and high winds.

Fire crews will remain on scene throughout the day Sunday to monitor the flames while the fire burns itself out.