Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Red River County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Red River County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Fire burns northeast Dallas apartment building

By
Published 
Northeast Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - An overnight fire forced people out of their apartment homes in northeast Dallas.

It started around midnight at an apartment complex near Audelia Road and Forest Lane.

A two-story building with about eight units was badly damaged. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Apartment managers are reportedly working to move the displaced residents into new units.

Investigators have not yet said what started the fire.

READ MORE: 500-acre wildfire destroys several homes near Possum Kingdom Lake