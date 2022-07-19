Fire burns northeast Dallas apartment building

article

An overnight fire forced people out of their apartment homes in northeast Dallas.

It started around midnight at an apartment complex near Audelia Road and Forest Lane.

A two-story building with about eight units was badly damaged. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Apartment managers are reportedly working to move the displaced residents into new units.

Investigators have not yet said what started the fire.

