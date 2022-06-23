Fire burning in Tarrant County where suspect is barricaded

article

There is a large police and fire presence outside a Tarrant County home where an armed suspect is reportedly barricaded.

Authorities haven’t released many details about the situation on Morris Dido Newark Road in Fort Worth.

So far, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has only said that officers are dealing with a barricaded suspect and a fire.

There’s no word yet on who the suspect is or what started the fire.

Images from SKY 4 showed thick black smoke rising from what appeared to be burning vehicles and possibly a trailer.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles were parked nearby, including an armored truck and fire trucks.