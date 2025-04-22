Large flames engulf roof of apartment complex in far east Dallas

article

The Brief A third alarm was sounded after heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of a far east Dallas apartment complex. The fire damaged around 12 apartment units. No injuries have been reported at this time.



A third alarm was sounded early Tuesday morning after heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an apartment building in far east Dallas.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Apartment fire in far east Dallas (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched around 4 a.m. to a three-story apartment complex in the 1600 block of John West Road. When firefighters arrived, large flames and heavy smoke were coming through the roof.

A third alarm was called, and crews used large volumes of water to battle the blaze.

About 12 units were damaged, but no injuries have been reported.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Apartment fire in far east Dallas (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It’s unclear how many residents were displaced.