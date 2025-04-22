Large flames engulf roof of apartment complex in far east Dallas
DALLAS - A third alarm was sounded early Tuesday morning after heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an apartment building in far east Dallas.
Apartment fire in far east Dallas (Source: Terry Van Sickle)
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched around 4 a.m. to a three-story apartment complex in the 1600 block of John West Road. When firefighters arrived, large flames and heavy smoke were coming through the roof.
A third alarm was called, and crews used large volumes of water to battle the blaze.
About 12 units were damaged, but no injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It’s unclear how many residents were displaced.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue and FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle.