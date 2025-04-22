Expand / Collapse search

Large flames engulf roof of apartment complex in far east Dallas

By
Published  April 22, 2025 5:53am CDT
Far East Dallas
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A third alarm was sounded after heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of a far east Dallas apartment complex.
    • The fire damaged around 12 apartment units.
    • No injuries have been reported at this time.

DALLAS - A third alarm was sounded early Tuesday morning after heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an apartment building in far east Dallas.

Image 1 of 4

Apartment fire in far east Dallas (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched around 4 a.m. to a three-story apartment complex in the 1600 block of John West Road. When firefighters arrived, large flames and heavy smoke were coming through the roof.

A third alarm was called, and crews used large volumes of water to battle the blaze. 

About 12 units were damaged, but no injuries have been reported.

Image 1 of 3

Apartment fire in far east Dallas (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It’s unclear how many residents were displaced.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue and FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle.

Far East Dallas