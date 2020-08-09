Final preparations underway for North Texas districts starting their school year with virtual learning Monday

It will be a different look for the first day of classes in Garland ISD on Monday, with no students inside the buildings.

“We have had continual family support over the last few days leading into [Monday] to make sure we have as smooth of an opening as possible,” said Dr. Melissa Hill, director of teaching and learning development for Garland ISD.

Students and teachers will be online for virtual instruction the first four weeks.

Dr. Hill described what has been a weekend complete with available tech support for families getting prepared.

“For the most part, it’s the basics of logging in. How to access their student’s information in our skyward system and logging into our new learning management system. So most of the emails and calls have been really simple to resolve,” she explained.

The remote tech support for Garland ISD families continues through Sunday night and as needed. Click here to email the distrcit for more information on tech support.

Afterwards, the district is also reaching out to families they haven’t yet heard from.

“We had virtual “meet the teacher” last week, Thursday night and Friday, so most of the students were able to get online and connect with their teachers,” Hill said. “Those that weren’t able to, I know our principals and teachers have been reaching out over the weekend to make sure we find everyone.”

Another school district connecting with families this weekend is Lake Worth ISD. A special note from the district points out a deep cleaning is underway at the Miller Elementary campus, where a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Rose Mary Neshyba issued a statement, saying in part, the campus “... will be closed on Monday, August 10, 2020. The building will reopen to the public and employees on Tuesday, August 11, 2020,” and that “it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on the property to the employee is Thursday, August 13, 2020.”

Lake Worth starts classes Wednesday, August 19. Parents have the option of in-person or remote learning for their students, and decisions must be made by August 14.

