Lewisville police officer accused of sexually assaulting citizen while on duty

By Gerardo Martinez
Published  December 6, 2024 10:11pm CST
Lewisville
A photo posted on Lewisville PD's Instagram from July 2023 shows former Officer Filemon Perez being sworn in.

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A Lewisville police officer is charged with official oppression and sexual assault after an incident while on duty.

Lewisville police announced on Friday that former officer Filemon Perez is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a citizen while in uniform on Thanksgiving week.

The department started an internal and criminal investigation after learning about the alleged assault.

Police say Perez resigned on Tuesday after being told that he was going to be fired.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday. He still has not been arrested.

"While we cannot comment further on this specific matter due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we will continue to pursue this incident to bring justice to the victim," said Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins.

Police say this incident is unrelated to the prostitution scandal that plagued the department earlier this year.

Perez joined the Lewisville Police Department in 2023.

 Records show he was recently disciplined in September for not turning on his body camera during a traffic stop.

