Fight to identify mailers of Texas transgender informational pamphlets taken to court

The Brief A Travis County judge has ruled attorneys for the Transgender Education Network of Texas can question who is behind recent mystery mailers that use their name. The mailers have been sent out across Texas and are directed towards children of the households they're sent to, not their parents. An attorney for the company behind the pamphlets has filed an appeal to keep the mailers' identities hidden before the 2026 midterm elections.



A Travis County judge has ruled that attorneys for the Transgender Education Network can question the people behind the mystery mailers that have created a lot of anger and confusion in Texas just days before the midterm elections.

Transgender Mailer Mystery

What we know:

The mystery mailers addressed to students in thousands of Texas households are now the subject of both a criminal investigation and potential legal action.

Sarah Stogner, a Republican district attorney from West Texas, opened the criminal investigation after she said State Rep. Jeff Leach’s requests for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate the mailers went ignored.

"It seems pretty clear that the intent was to impact elections, but my jurisdiction from what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s any sort of election law that’s been violated under our current statutes. So I’m investigating it as potential forgery given that it purports to come from organizations that did not send it and it appears to be an attempt to harm those organizations," Stogner said.

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The Transgender Education Network, the organization named on the mailers, denied sending them. TENT filed a petition in an Austin court for discovery to find out who is behind them. The judge granted their request.

The mailers appear to have a fake return address with the sender’s name of Texas Transgender Student Union. That organization was just formed in September in Wyoming.

Chris Hilton, an Austin attorney who previously worked for Paxton in the Texas Attorney General’s Office, represents that Wyoming LLC. He’s filed an appeal against TENT’s petition.

In court documents, Hilton argued his client wants to keep their identity hidden and have a First Amendment right to stay in the shadows.

What they're saying:

Constitutional law attorney David Coale shared some insight on the case and the law.

"The issue here, the argument they are making against TENT is there’s a long tradition in this country you can speak anonymously," he said. "That’s fine except if you’re being fraudulent about who you are. Our point isn’t about what you’re saying. It’s about who you say you are. You’re using that process that does have legitimate reasons in a misleading kind of way."

What's next:

Lawyers for TENT want the unmasking of the mailers' identities to come before election day next Tuesday.

Stogner thinks it could take weeks to months before their identity is revealed.