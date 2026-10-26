2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of Irving man over alleged stolen gun

The Brief Two teenagers are in custody after fatally shooting 40-year-old Andez Manning during a confrontation over a stolen firearm in Irving. Manning and his stepson tracked the teens to an apartment complex, where a shootout erupted off Esters Road that left Manning mortally wounded. It remains unknown when Townsend's initial aggravated assault charge will officially be upgraded to murder following Manning's death.



Two teenagers are in custody after police identified them as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man.

Deadly confrontation over stolen gun

What we know:

Andez Manning was shot and killed after reportedly confronting two of his stepson’s friends about a gun stolen from their home.

Andez Manning

Last Thursday, Manning and his stepson went to the Devon on Northgate apartments to confront the two teenagers, according to an arrest warrant.

Later, a second confrontation happened nearby, just off Esters Road.

That’s when the two teens allegedly began shooting at Manning and his stepson, who were in their vehicle. Manning returned fire but was shot in the head. His stepson drove him to a nearby Family Dollar to call for help.

Victim’s family condemns gun violence

Local perspective:

Manning’s Uncle, Charles Ahmad Mosley, said his nephew should not have confronted the teens about the stolen gun. He believes their parents should have been called.

Still, Mosley condemned the shooting and said the suspects have no business being around guns.

"Put the guns down, man," Manning said. "It shouldn’t have been resolved by confronting them," said Mosley. "Why gangsters carry the guns is because they’re out there in the streets, they’re out there doing crime, man. That’s why they got a gun. Gangsters. You want to be a gangster? That’s why they got it."

Teen suspects identified

What they're saying:

Irving police arrested 17-year-old Zayne Ryder Townsend and a juvenile. Both were identified by the stepson, according to an arrest warrant.

Zayne Ryder Townsend

Townsend was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because Manning was on life support. Manning died Saturday, but it’s unclear when the charges will likely be upgraded to murder.

While hurting for his nephew, Mosley also hurts for the suspects.

Mosley is a convicted felon who got out of prison 20 years ago. He later started Taqwa Ministries, a nonprofit geared toward mentoring prison inmates and setting them up for success on the outside.

Now, the shooting is too close to home. His nephew is gone, and two teens face possible incarceration.

"Back in the day when we were growing up, we had a fist fight," Mosley said.

What's next:

Townsend declined to interview with detectives, according to an arrest warrant.