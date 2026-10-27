Missing Dallas 13-year-old spotted on DART train
DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of 13-year-old girl who went missing last week. She was spotted at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train station.
Missing Dallas Teen
What's new:
Natalie Armstrong was reported missing after she left her home in Dallas on Wednesday.
Newly released photos show her exiting a DART train at the SMU Mockingbird Station that same night with another person who is also believed to be a minor.
Police have not yet identified that person.
The backstory:
Dallas police said Armstrong has developmental disabilities and is considered an endangered missing person who may be in need of assistance.
She’s described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.
What you can do:
Authorities urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268, referencing case number 155505-2026.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.