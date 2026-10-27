Expand / Collapse search

Missing Dallas 13-year-old spotted on DART train

By  and 
FOX 4
Lake Highlands
Published October 27, 2026 5:32 PM CDT
Published October 27, 2026 5:32 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Dallas police are searching for 13-year-old Natalie Armstrong, who has developmental disabilities and may need assistance after leaving home last week.
    • Photos show Armstrong exiting a DART train at the SMU/Mockingbird Station alongside another presumed juvenile.
    • Authorities have not yet identified the person seen with her and urge anyone with tips to call 911 or Dallas police.

DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of 13-year-old girl who went missing last week. She was spotted at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train station.

Missing Dallas Teen

What's new:

Natalie Armstrong was reported missing after she left her home in Dallas on Wednesday. 

Newly released photos show her exiting a DART train at the SMU Mockingbird Station that same night with another person who is also believed to be a minor.

Police have not yet identified that person.

The backstory:

Dallas police said Armstrong has developmental disabilities and is considered an endangered missing person who may be in need of assistance.

She’s described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Related

Dallas police issue critical alert for endangered missing 13-year-old girl in Lake Highlands
article

Dallas police issue critical alert for endangered missing 13-year-old girl in Lake Highlands

The Dallas Police Department has issued a critical update in its search for a missing 13-year-old girl, designating her as an endangered missing person who may be in need of assistance.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268, referencing case number 155505-2026.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.

Lake HighlandsMissing Persons