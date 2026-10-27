Missing Dallas 13-year-old spotted on DART train

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The Brief Dallas police are searching for 13-year-old Natalie Armstrong, who has developmental disabilities and may need assistance after leaving home last week. Photos show Armstrong exiting a DART train at the SMU/Mockingbird Station alongside another presumed juvenile. Authorities have not yet identified the person seen with her and urge anyone with tips to call 911 or Dallas police.



Dallas police released new photos of 13-year-old girl who went missing last week. She was spotted at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train station.

Missing Dallas Teen

What's new:

Natalie Armstrong was reported missing after she left her home in Dallas on Wednesday.

Newly released photos show her exiting a DART train at the SMU Mockingbird Station that same night with another person who is also believed to be a minor.

Police have not yet identified that person.

The backstory:

Dallas police said Armstrong has developmental disabilities and is considered an endangered missing person who may be in need of assistance.

She’s described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

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What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268, referencing case number 155505-2026.