FIFA World Cup 2026: Arlington shares update on business and volunteer preparations

The Brief Arlington expects most international visitors to stay in North Texas for about 10 days during the World Cup. The streets around AT&T Stadium will be closed on game days for security. FIFA is taking applications for thousands of volunteers that will be needed, with those who speak multiple languages in the highest demand.



The Arlington City Council released more details about the preparations for the World Cup.

World Cup in Arlington

What we know:

The city expects most international visitors to spend about 10 days in North Texas for the tournament.

Law enforcement will limit activity and close off most streets surrounding AT&T Stadium before and after matches to focus on security and other needs.

Arlington Deputy City Manager Jennifer Wichmann said the city is also encouraging local business owners to get excited about the event, saying the opportunity to market to visitors will be key.

"That kind of creativity is what we’re trying to help our business see and understand. It most likely won’t be a direct contract with FIFA, but it might be a way to attract visitors to your restaurant or enhance a hotel. So we’re really working with our community to help with that," she said.

Related article

Council members also dug into the next steps for thousands of volunteers. The applications opened in August and FIFA will reach out to every person who applied this month and next.

FIFA said once approved, volunteers will work several eight-hour shifts. They will get merch in exchange for their time.

People who speak multiple languages are in the highest demand.

What is the 2026 World Cup format?

The Associated Press reported that the 2026 World Cup will follow the same format as in recent years, just with a bigger collection of teams.

There will be 12 groups of four teams. The teams in each group play each other and the top two will advance to a knockout stage. The eight best third-place teams will also advance. The knockouts will be played from the round of 32 to the final.

Related article

Which cities will host the 2026 World Cup?

The United States will host games in Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Seattle; and San Jose, California.

Nine of the U.S. matches, including a semifinal, will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will be called Dallas Stadium for the purpose of the tournament.

Two Canadian cities will have World Cup games: Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

In Mexico, games will be played in Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City.

When does the 2026 World Cup kick off?

The tournament will be played through June and July in 2026 and will begin at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, with the final held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, which will be called the New York New Jersey Stadium during FIFA's tournament.

Where can I get tickets for the 2026 World Cup?

Soccer fans can register to get tickets to next year’s World Cup through FIFA.