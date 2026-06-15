FIFA to leave lasting mark in Dallas with new youth soccer facility

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The Brief FIFA is providing funding for a new soccer plaza in Oak Cliff. The project is in partnership with Puede Network to create opportunities for kids to play and enjoy soccer. The total budget for the plaza is $3.5 million, supporting community engagement and sports development.



FIFA and Puede Network are collaborating to build a new soccer plaza in Oak Cliff to help local youth enjoy the sport.

What we know:

FIFA is funding the soccer plaza in Oak Cliff, a community known for its family-oriented atmosphere and resilience.

The project is a partnership with Puede Network, an organization that specializes in creating opportunities for kids to enjoy and participate in soccer.

The new soccer plaza aims to support community engagement and sports development by including a pavilion, a food truck plaza, and five turf soccer fields.

The total budget for the project is $3.5 million, with $2 million contributed by contractors.

What they're saying:

"Oak Cliff is my hood. It’s a place where people are resilient and have the kindest hearts," said Adan Gonzalez, the founder of Puede Network.

He emphasizes the importance of hard work and opportunity, stating that people in the neighborhood are not asking for handouts; they’re asking for work.

"We don’t shy away from hard work," he said, reflecting on dreams and determination. "When you’re crazy enough to work toward your dream, you turn around and think, ‘Oh my God!’"

What's next:

The plaza will be located on vacant DART-owned property off East Jefferson Boulevard and will be completed before the World Cup ends.