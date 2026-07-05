FIFA Fan Festival Dallas halts entry, orders fans to shelter from storms

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The Brief Entry to the FIFA Fan Festival Dallas was temporarily suspended Sunday afternoon due to lightning and severe thunderstorms moving through the area. Attendees already inside the venue were instructed to take cover in the main stage viewing area or shelter in their personal vehicles. Festival organizers have not yet announced when normal operations or entry to the venue will resume.



Lightning in the Dallas area prompted organizers of FIFA Fan Festival Dallas to temporarily halt entry Sunday afternoon and instruct attendees to take shelter as thunderstorms moved across North Texas.

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas weather delay

What we know:

FIFA Fan Festival organizers said entry into the venue was temporarily suspended because of lightning in the area. Officials instructed guests already inside the venue to take cover in the main stage viewing area or leave the festival and shelter in their personal vehicles.

Attendees should remain on standby for additional updates as weather conditions evolve.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Dallas-Fort Worth

Dig deeper:

The announcement came as severe thunderstorms developed across Dallas-Fort Worth. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect through 10 p.m. on Sunday for much of North Texas, with storms capable of producing hail, damaging wind gusts and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

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What's next:

Residents and visitors are to seek shelter immediately whenever thunder is heard, as lightning can strike well away from the heaviest rain.

Festival organizers have not said when normal operations or entry to the venue will resume.