article

One person is dead after fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning in Dallas.

Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle wreck on Peavy Road, near Bryan Adams High School, just after 5:30 a.m.

Investigators found the car drove off the road, overturned, caught fire, and landed in a creek bed.

Featured article

The driver was stuck inside the car and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.