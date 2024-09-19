Fiery crash closes all lanes on northbound I-35 Thursday morning

article

A fiery crash sent three people to the hospital and shut down all lanes on northbound I-35 at Continental Ave. on Thursday morning, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Two people are in critical condition at a local hospital after one of the vehicles caught fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

All northbound traffic on I-35 is being diverted to exit at Continental Ave. as police investigate the crash.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.