Fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on I-20 closed interstate for a time

Part of Interstate 20 in southern Dallas was closed for hours after a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened at about 1:30 a.m., when an 18-wheeler collided with a car along I-20, near Bonnie View Road.

The truck burst into flames.

Deputies said there were no serious injuries.

No further details have been released as the crash continues to be investigated.