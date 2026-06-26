Fewer Texans qualifying for SNAP benefits, putting pressure on local food banks

The Brief More than a half million fewer Texans are receiving SNAP benefits due to new work requirement rules created by HR-1 last year under President Donald Trump. The decline in SNAP assistance is driving an uptick in families turning to local food pantries and community giveaways for help. The same legislation will eventually require Texas to pay over $700 million to help fund the program due to state payout inaccuracy rates.



With fewer people qualifying for SNAP benefits in Texas, local food banks and pantries are feeling the pressure.

Changes to SNAP requirements

What we know:

More than half a million fewer people are qualifying for SNAP benefits in Texas.

That decline is tied to changes in work requirement rules that became law last year under HR-1, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" passed under President Donald Trump.

What they're saying:

Celia Cole, the executive director of Feeding Texas, explained the impact of the legislative changes. Feeding Texas is a network of 20 food banks providing hunger help across the state.

"Primarily HR-1 created new work requirements for new populations," Cole said. "So everyone's always had to work in order to receive SNAP if they're able-bodied, but seniors and parents and kids were exempt, and HR-1 changed that. So now adults 60 to 64 have to be working in order to get benefits. If they fail to work for more than three months, they're cut off from food assistance, and the same is true for parents with kids. So, the concern is those populations are struggling to meet the new requirements."

Local impact and food giveaways

Local perspective:

The shifting requirements mean more people are turning to food pantries and community giveaways, such as an event held Friday morning at UNT Dallas.

Organizers at the UNT Dallas food giveaway reported that there has certainly been an uptick in the number of people taking advantage of the resources being offered.

By the numbers:

500,000+ : The number of fewer Texans receiving SNAP benefits.

22,000 : The total pounds of food distributed during the Friday morning giveaway at UNT Dallas.

1,000: The approximate number of people helped with fresh, healthy food at the event.

Future financial impact on Texas

What's next:

The same HR-1 legislation will require states, for the first time, to pay a portion of the SNAP supplement program based on the percentage of inaccurate payouts a state makes for various reasons.

Based on its current inaccurate payout percentage, Texas would have to add over $700 million to help pay for SNAP. While this penalty does not take effect for another year, state lawmakers are already appealing to Congress to delay the cost-share program.