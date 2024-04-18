The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it appears no crime occurred following an investigation into a fetus that was found at a park in The Woodlands.

The investigation began on Tuesday afternoon after a Woodlands Township Park Ranger found a small urn floating in the pond at Copper Sage Park on South Golden Arrow Circle.

PREVIOUS: Small urn found floating with human fetus inside at Copper Sage Park

Authorities say an examination by Montgomery County Forensics Center revealed that the fetus found in the urn was around 12 to 13 weeks gestation and appears to have been the result of a miscarriage.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The sheriff’s office says there was no evidence of medical intervention.

"Based on the investigation, this is not a criminal offense and appears that no crime has occurred," the sheriff’s office said in an update on Thursday.