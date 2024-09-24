Fettuccine with mushrooms and truffle: Good Day recipe

Fettuccine with mushrooms and truffle:

Ingredients:

1 oz butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ tablespoon shallot, finely chopped

½ cup roasted mixed mushrooms, chopped

6 ounces homemade Fettuccine (dry, if you don’t have the fresh ones)

1 tablespoon black truffle paste (preferably from Tuscany)

2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Salt and pepper to taste

Pasta cooking water

Chives, finely chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 oz of butter over medium heat.

2. Add the finely chopped shallot and sauté until it becomes translucent.

3. Once the shallot is translucent, add the ½ cup of previously roasted mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper to taste. To help deglaze the pan, pour in a little bit of pasta cooking water and stir well.

4. In a large pot, cook the fettuccine in salted boiling water according to your preference (about 2-3 minutes if fresh). Reserve some pasta water before draining it.

5. Once the fettuccine are cooked, add them directly to the skillet with the mushroom sauce. Toss the pasta in the sauce, adding more reserved pasta water if needed to achieve the desired consistency.

6. Finish the dish by adding another tablespoon of butter, 2 tablespoons of grated Parmigiano Reggiano, and 1 tablespoon of black truffle paste. Toss everything together until well combined and creamy.

7. Plate the fettuccine and garnish with additional grated Parmigiano Reggiano and finely chopped chives.



This dish beautifully combines the earthy flavors of mushrooms and truffle with the richness of butter and cheese, creating a luxurious pasta experience. BUON APPETITO!

