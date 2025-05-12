Ferris park shooting: All wanted suspects arrested, police say

article

The Brief Ferris DPS say a wanted 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Lancaster, TX after a shooting on Saturday killed 17-year-old Sir Robert Wesley Dixon. A juvenile with an outstanding warrant directly related to the shooting was also arrested on Monday. The shooting happened at Jerry Watson Memorial Park and involved more than 10 people; adults and juveniles.



Ferris DPS says a 17-year-old female suspect and a wanted juvenile suspect involved in a deadly weekend shooting have been arrested. Sir Robert Wesley Dixon, 17, died after being shot in the neck, police say.

Wanted Suspects Arrested

The Latest:

The Ferris Department of Public Safety arrested 17-year-old Juliana Pargas in Lancaster, TX on Monday, without incident. Police say she was found at a family member's home. She was wanted on charges of tampering with evidence.

Officials say a female, believed to be a minor, was at the scene and in possession of a gun used in the shooting. She is reported to have given Dixon the gun before the shooting started. Ferris Police say she was also arrested on Monday on a warrant directly related to the shooting.

Deadly Shooting at Jerry Watson Memorial Park

The backstory:

There was a group playing basketball at Jerry Watson Memorial Park when another group arrived, city officials say. Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams said the two groups had some sort of ongoing dispute.

Just before 2 p.m. there was a fight involving more than 10 people. There were young adults and juveniles involved in the fight. During the fight, officials say there was an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators say Sir Robert Wesley Dixon was shot in the neck by a juvenile suspect.

After that shooting, officials say an adult male got the gun Dixon had and fired multiple rounds at the juvenile who was believed to have fired the first shot.

City Manager Williams says it is not clear who was specifically targeted, or if there was a specific target.

Suspected Shooters in Custody

According to a news release from city officials, both shooters are in custody.

The juvenile has been charged with murder and the adult male has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a weapon. Officials did not release either of their names.

Jerry Watson Memorial Park in Ferris

The Ferris Department of Public Safety’s surveillance system, active at Jerry Watson Memorial Park, captured the entire incident. They have reconstructed the timeline and used it to identify those involved.

Ferris Police say as additional details emerge, more people may be charged.

What they're saying:

"This has been a difficult moment for our community, but I am proud of the swift, professional work by our Department of Public Safety and the collaboration with our law enforcement partners," said Brooks Williams, City Manager and Chaplain. "While this chapter is not yet closed, today’s developments reflect our unwavering commitment to accountability, justice, and healing. We will continue to pursue truth with integrity and ensure that every responsible party is held to account."