Ferris ISD Teacher charged with child pornography, affidavit links him to downloads via personal email

The Brief A Ferris ISD teacher, George Russell McAllister, was arrested following an investigation into the possession of child pornography. Ferris ISD has terminated the employee and is fully cooperating with law enforcement; the incident reportedly did not involve any district students. The charges stem from digital evidence found in McAllister’s Yahoo email account, which was linked through a national cyber tip.



A Ferris ISD teacher has been arrested after investigators said they linked him to a Yahoo email account used to download and store child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Waxahachie Police Department.

Cyber tip launches investigation

What we know:

Detectives identified the suspect as George Russell McAllister, who was taken into custody following an investigation that began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip, forwarded to Waxahachie police in September, indicated that child pornography was being downloaded from within the city limits.

Digital evidence linked teacher to email

According to the affidavit, the NCMEC tip listed a user identified as "Joe Mac" with a Yahoo email address that investigators later traced to McAllister.

Waxahachie detectives wrote that the email account contained several explicit images and one video involving minors, as well as a photo of McAllister consistent with his driver’s license and school profile.

Police subpoenaed AT&T for the IP address tied to the account and determined it belonged to McAllister’s home in Waxahachie.

Dig deeper:

Based on the recovered materials and digital evidence, investigators said there was probable cause to charge McAllister with possession or promotion of child pornography involving fewer than 100 images, a third-degree felony under Texas law.

The affidavit was sworn before Judge William Wallace on Nov. 4, and a warrant was issued for McAllister’s arrest.

Ferris ISD confirms termination

What's next:

Ferris ISD officials referred to a post on their social media page when asked for a request for comment about McAllister’s employment status.