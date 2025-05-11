Ferris DPS search for suspects after 17-year-old killed in shooting

article

The Ferris Department of Public Safety is searching for suspects involved in a shooting on Saturday afternoon that killed 17-year-old Sir Robert Wesley Dixon and injured a juvenile.

Deadly Shooting at Jerry Watson Memorial Park

The backstory:

City officials say just before 2 p.m. at Jerry Watson Memorial Park there was a fight involving more than 10 people. There were adults and juveniles involved in the fight. During the fight, officials say there was an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators say Dixon was shot in the neck by a juvenile suspect.

After that shooting, officials say an adult male got the gun Dixon had and fired multiple rounds at the juvenile that was believed to have fired the first shot.

Suspects In Custody:

According to a news release from city officials, both shooters are in custody. The juvenile has been charged with murder and the adult male has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a weapon. Officials did not release either of their names.

The Ferris Department of Public Safety’s surveillance system, active at Jerry Watson Memorial Park, captured the entire incident. They have reconstructed the timeline and used it to identify those involved.

Suspects Still Wanted

What we know:

Officials say a female, believed to be a minor, was at the scene and in possession of a firearm used in the shooting. She is reported to have given Dixon the gun before the shooting started.

Although her age has not yet been confirmed, investigators have identified her as a suspect and anticipate filing charges of criminal responsibility for the conduct of another (murder). Officials say her role is considered central to the commission of the offense. Because she may be a minor, her name and photograph are not going to be released.

Investigators are actively seeking her location. Anyone with information that could assist in identifying or locating this individual is urged to contact the Ferris Department of Public Safety at the Marty Steinfeldt Public Safety Headquarters.

Julianna Jazzlean Pargas, wanted in connection to the deadly shooting (Source: City of Ferris)

Also wanted is Julianna Jazzlean Pargas. She is wanted for tampering with physical evidence, specifically involving a firearm used in the commission of the offense. The City of Ferris provided a photo, but did not provide her age.

The Ferris Department of Public Safety is asking all wanted individuals to turn themselves in at the Marty Steinfeldt Public Safety Headquarters.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the unidentified female suspect, Julianna Jazzlean Pargas, or any other individuals present during the incident is urged to contact the Ferris Department of Public Safety immediately at 972-544-2225.