Fentanyl murder: Tarrant County jury gives man life in prison
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - A Tarrant County jury has sentenced a man to life in prison in connection with a 2023 fentanyl overdose death.
Jacob Lindsay, 48, is believed to have murdered 26-year-old Brandon Harrison by use of the illegal drug.
The Trial:
Lindsay was found guilty of murder and given a life sentence for delivering fentanyl to Harrison, resulting in the victim’s death by overdose, a Wednesday release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office says.
The case is the first instance of a person being tried and convicted for murder in Tarrant County under a new Texas law that targets deadly fentanyl distribution.
The backstory:
Harrison died on Sept. 18, 2023, in Fort Worth after taking fentanyl and methamphetamines, the release says. Lindsay was indicted on a charge of murder after being found to have delivered the drugs to the victim.
What they're saying:
"This conviction and sentence send a clear and powerful message," said Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells. "If you manufacture or distribute fentanyl that causes the death of another person, we will charge you with murder. We are committed to getting this poison off our streets."
"This sends a message to all the Jacob Lindsays out there," said Richard Harrison, Brandon’s father. "If you (sell fentanyl and someone dies), you are going to forfeit your right to live among us for the rest of your life."
What is Fentanyl?
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is commonly manufactured illegally due to its high potency and low production cost. According to the DA's release, as little as two milligrams of the substance can be fatal.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the office of the Tarrant County District Attorney and previous FOX 4 reporting.