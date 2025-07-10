Man gets 38 years for fentanyl murder after first-of-its-kind Collin County trial

The Brief A Collin County jury has convicted a man of murder for dealing fentanyl, a first for the county. Gregory Honesty was sentenced to 38 years for providing a fatal fentanyl pill to Zoe Behen. Zoe's parents hope this ruling encourages other states to adopt similar "murder by fentanyl" laws.



For the first time in Collin County, a jury convicted a man of murder for dealing fentanyl.

Now, the parents of the young woman he killed are speaking out in hopes other states adopt a similar law.

Collin County fentanyl murder

The Behens hope that the first Collin County jury conviction for murder by fentanyl will send a strong message to other dealers, and save lives.

Zoe’s father, Steve Behen, says his daughter lit up every room she entered. Just 10 weeks after Texas enacted a law that considers dealing deadly fentanyl to be murder, 25-year-old Zoe received a deadly fentanyl pill from Gregory Honesty.

Zoe Behen

What they're saying:

"The addictive part of this is crazy. Just one time, I think (it was) introduced by an old boyfriend, it just takes one time. She had been doing so well for so long," Steve said.

25-year-old Honesty reached out to Zoe on Instagram.

"We found out he had been reaching out to her. She said, ‘no, I don't do that anymore, getting my life together,’" Zoe’s mother, Debbie, said.

Zoe Behen

In a weak moment, she succumbed. Collin County prosecutors connected the pill she took to Honesty.

"I mean, they used Instagram messages. They used Cash App payments, and they used cell phone data to directly link those fentanyl laced pills to this particular dealer," Willis said.

Featured article

District Attorney Greg Willis says the new murder by fentanyl law will keep dealers locked up and be a deterrent.

"If somebody has a fatal hit and run, and we can only write them a speeding ticket, now they are facilitating and basically committing murder, and we can charge them. So the charge fits the actual conduct," Willis said.

While out on bond for Zoe's murder, Honesty, was arrested for dealing fentanyl in Grayson County, causing serious bodily injury to another woman.

Gregory Honesty

"I don't think he should have been out on bail," Debbie said.

While the Behens are thankful for Honesty receiving a 38-year sentence for murder in the first degree, all they really want is another day with their daughter.

"Loved to sing and dance and had a beautiful voice, she will be missed, she was my fishing buddy," Steve said.

"She was a healer and a helper, I feel in some ways she is helping others to not have to go through this," said Debbie.

Second fentanyl charge

A grand jury indicted Honesty in February for dealing fentanyl and causing serious bodily injury to Macie Joe Chastain in Grayson County.

The district attorney's office said they could not discuss the case. No court dates have been set.

Previous Collin County fentanyl murder

Dig deeper:

In May, Ciana Armour was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder by fentanyl in Collin County.

Armour pleaded guilty to the offense, setting her case apart as the first fentanyl-related murder sentencing in the county. Honesty is the first to go to trial and be found guilty by a Collin County jury for the new state crime.

Armour was arrested for the Sept. 18, 2023, fentanyl overdose death of Mitchel Pultz, 17.