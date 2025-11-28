FedEx to shut down Coppell facility, nearly 900 layoffs expected

article

The Brief FedEx is laying off all 856 employees at its logistics facility on Sandy Lake Road in Coppell. The job cuts will begin in late January, with the facility's operations expected to shut down completely by the end of April. The company attributed the closure to a client switching third-party logistics providers away from the Coppell campus.



FedEx announced hundreds of layoffs as it plans to close down one of its logistics facilities in North Texas.

What we know:

Nearly 900 people will be laid off from the company’s campus in Coppell, according to a Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification (WARN) notice to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The employees will be terminated in phases beginning in late January, with operations expected to permanently shut down by the end of April.

Dig deeper:

FedEx blamed the abrupt shutdown on another company’s decision to switch third-party logistics providers away from the Coppell facility.

What they're saying:

"Team members at this facility were notified in advance, and some will be eligible for other roles within the company, including at other FedEx facilities in the area," FedEx representative Adam Snyder said in a statement. We are committed to supporting affected employees through job placement assistance, relocation aid, or severance, as applicable."