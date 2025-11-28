Expand / Collapse search

FedEx to shut down Coppell facility, nearly 900 layoffs expected

By
Published  November 28, 2025 10:28am CST
Coppell
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • FedEx is laying off all 856 employees at its logistics facility on Sandy Lake Road in Coppell.
    • The job cuts will begin in late January, with the facility's operations expected to shut down completely by the end of April.
    • The company attributed the closure to a client switching third-party logistics providers away from the Coppell campus.

COPPELL, Texas - FedEx announced hundreds of layoffs as it plans to close down one of its logistics facilities in North Texas.

What we know:

Nearly 900 people will be laid off from the company’s campus in Coppell, according to a Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification (WARN) notice to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The employees will be terminated in phases beginning in late January, with operations expected to permanently shut down by the end of April.

Related

Verizon layoffs: Company to cut thousands of jobs
article

Verizon layoffs: Company to cut thousands of jobs

Verizon is laying off more than 13,000 employees in mass job reductions that arrive as the telecommunications giant says it must "reorient" its entire company. Here's what we know.

Dig deeper:

FedEx blamed the abrupt shutdown on another company’s decision to switch third-party logistics providers away from the Coppell facility. 

Related

Target sends out layoff notices to 1,000 employees on Tuesday
article

Target sends out layoff notices to 1,000 employees on Tuesday

Target corporate employees learned Tuesday whether they are among the roughly 1,000 individuals affected by the company's layoffs.

What they're saying:

"Team members at this facility were notified in advance, and some will be eligible for other roles within the company, including at other FedEx facilities in the area," FedEx representative Adam Snyder said in a statement. We are committed to supporting affected employees through job placement assistance, relocation aid, or severance, as applicable."

The Source: The information in this story comes from a WARN noticed sent to the Texas Workforce Commission and statements from the company.

CoppellBusiness