FedEx man fixes stars and stripes during delivery

A FedEx driver in Ohio has become an internet hero for his act of patriotism during a delivery.

Jackie Szabo of Ashland says the man was delivery a package to her home when the security camera caught him fixing a set of American flag pillows on her porch so they were in the correct order.

"When the Fed Ex guy puts the stars before the stripes," Szabo wrote on Facebook.

Szabo tells Fox 35 it was a very sweet gesture and one that meant a lot to her.

"It is sweet. My son is an Airborne Soldier and a veteran in US Army so it's extra special to me."

The video struck a cord with viewers too, racking up over 49,000 shares.